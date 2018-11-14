× Arkansas deputy clings to car hood as man escapes arrest in Wynne

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Cross County authorities say a man sped away from deputies with one of them briefly clinging to his hood as he was being placed under arrest at Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Roderick Talley, 31 of Little Rock, was being escorted to jail for failing to appear at a jury trial Wednesday morning, county authorities said, when he escaped, ran away and got into a 2019 Ford Fiesta.

When a deputy stood in front of the car and ordered Talley to stop, Talley allegedly pulled the car forward and drove through the parking lot with the deputy on the hood. The deputy came off when Talley turned.

Talley was last seen driving north on Falls Boulevard in Wynne. He now has more felony charges, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Roderick Talley please contact the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700.