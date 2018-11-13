× Texas board restores Hillary Clinton lesson

The Texas Board of Education has voted to restore Hillary Clinton to history curriculum standards — a surprising reversal that came after Republican members said they had heard from members of the public angry she’d been edited out.

The preliminary vote Tuesday night overturns the board’s vote in September to cut the former senator, secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate from new, streamlined academic standards taught to the state’s roughly 5.4 million students.

A final vote is set for Friday and the board can make changes until then.

Outnumbered Democrats proposed restoring Clinton and many of their Republican colleagues agreed, some after noting that they had heard from Texans surprised and angered that she’d been removed.