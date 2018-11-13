× School districts prepare for possibility of snow in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Snow heading for the Mid-South means we could see lots of school closings. We wanted to find out what factors into closing a school district for a snow day and how quickly parents will get notice if there’s an early release on Wednesday.

Most school districts, including Shelby County, say they want to make that call as early as they can when it comes to early dismissal or to close schools. As of right now, no decision has been made but districts are prepping for the snow and so are some parents.

Sally Fienup has two girls in Pre-K and first grade at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in east Memphis.

“I know for a fact the school is planning on something tomorrow depending on how the weather is, because we got a test for the notifications today,” said Fienup. “So I will get a text, an email and a phone call if something happens tomorrow.”

The private school tested their alert system, while other districts like Germantown Municipal Schools sent us a statement saying:

“The district weather team will be carefully monitoring weather conditions and forecast over the next few days to identify safety concerns for students and staff.” It goes on to say… “The team will make every effort to inform the Germantown community of school closures and early dismissals with as much advance notice as possible.”

SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson says they haven’t made a decision just yet about closures or early dismissals.

LaDarryl Paige has a fifth and twelfth grader at SCS Schools and says he’s keeping his schedule flexible this week.

“I’m just keeping our phones on and being prepared. If we have to get any emergency phone calls we can get there to get them. And I’m just making sure we have what we need at the house,” he said.

Bartlet City Schools say their internal team who monitors the weather had a meeting today to discuss closures but no decisions just yet.

While many districts get ready for the snow, Fienup says her girls are ready to bring out the sleds.

“That’s our tradition. We usually get one snow a year, so we’ll take out pictures outside and go make some snow angels before they get too cold.”

As soon as we hear anything about early dismissal or school closures we’ll let you know.