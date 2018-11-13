Police searching for suspects in East Memphis gas station robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects who robbed Chickasaw Express on Poplar around 8:30 Sunday night with guns drawn.

Surveillance footage of the crime shows one of the robbers jump over the counter. We're told they caught an employee putting money into the safe.

That employee dropped to the floor. What the footage can't show are the suspect's faces. Both of them were covered head-to-toe.

The manager inside the Chickasaw Express says the store was busy Sunday night. In fact, a female customer had just left when the masked men burst through the doors.

There is a restaurant and Family Dollar next door. But that didn't stop the thieves from hitting the store.

"I'm a real estate agent, and I work all over town. And I'm seeing some stranger and stranger things happening further and further east now," a customer said.

Police say both of the men are about 5-foot-9 and one of them was wearing flip flops with multi-colored socks. The other suspect was wearing black and white tennis shoes.

They are hoping the description and video is enough to find them. We're told the robbers got away with a few hundred dollars.

If you recognize the suspects, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.