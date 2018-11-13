× Police officer helps hungry children in South Memphis neighborhood where he grew up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer is spending thousands of dollars of his own money to help kids in the South Memphis neighborhood he grew up in.

“For the last two years, I had the opportunity to work in the Shelby County Schools system. I would see a trend of how kids would run to the cafeteria,” said Martin Nolan. “I developed a relationship with certain kids. I would ask what did you eat the night before? They would say nothing.”

Nolan saw a distressing need: Too many children were starving when they showed up to school.

“I got with my sister, because there was a need,” he said.

“Just kind of put our heads together, put our money together and said this is what we are going to do,” said his sister Myca Holloway.

They started Bread of Life, a non-profit working to feed hungry children.

Nolan and Holloway recruited a head chef and their spouses.

They rented a spot in an old church and put down thousands of dollars of their own money.

“Roughly about $10,000 a month to operate,” he said as he stacked the containers of food.

Monday through Friday, the group cooks, packs and delivers meals to three schools in South Memphis. They feed every kid who stays after school for an extracurricular activity.

“They get supper and a snack,” said Nolan. “The month of October we actually prepared 6,000 meals.”

The meals consist of the USDA government meal component. They serve a meat, vegetable, bread, fruit, milk, 100 percent juice, and a snack daily.

Right now, there’s a waiting list of schools that want to participate.

Nolan said he’s also working on opening an after-school program where kids can come hang out, get tutoring, mentoring and a hot meal.

“We want to be there. Be the beacon of light in the community,” he said.

If you’d like to help: https://www.breadoflifememphis.org/

35.149534 -90.048980