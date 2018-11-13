× Police: 18-year-old charged in Raleigh mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was charged following a mass shooting over the weekend in Raleigh.

According to police, Jadarrius Mobley was shooting dice with several other people inside a home on Sunridge Drive on Saturday when one of the players pulled out a large sum of money.

The victims stated that’s when 22-year-old Marquese Taylor pulled out a gun and pointed it at the man. Taylor grabbed a gun next to the victim and handed it to Mobley, they said.

Marcus Conway, who was sitting on the floor near Mobley, lunged for the gun. There was a brief struggle during which a shot was fired.

Police said Mobley then opened fire on all the men inside the home.

Once the shooting was over, Mobley and Taylor fled the scene in a gray Infiniti. Police said Taylor was later dropped off at a hospital where he died from a gunshot wound which he sustained during the shooting.

Conway was also pronounced dead at the crime scene.

Mobley was charged with first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery and murder in perpetration of a felony.