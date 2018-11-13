× Pass It On: A woman battling cancer receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis organization, the Neighborhood Christian Center, is known for giving a helping hand to those in need. But right now, one of their own is fighting for her life.

We visited the Neighborhood Christian Center where we met people who are doing an incredible amount of good in their community. Meet our play maker Tammie.

“Well, we have an employee named Mrs. Donna Crawford. She actually is a receptionist at our front desk. She started here being the driver for the children and was promoted to that position. And recently she has colon cancer.”

Donna has been going through treatments and has had a tough time. She needs some help.

It’s time to ‘pass it on.’

We’re passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from an anonymous donor. But that’s not it. The staff at NCC came together and also raised $600 for Donna.

That’s a total of $1,200.

We headed to meet Donna, but we had to wait because she just finished radiation the day before and was having a tough day.

Tammie counted out the cash, and Donna was surprised. She has touched so many lives and is a favorite with the kids.

“I just love what I do. In fact, if they call me on the phone for food or anything. I’m more than willing to go out of my way to help them. But I just love my job. I thank God for blessing me there,” she said.

As we left the Neighborhood Christian Center, Director Ephie Johnson said a powerful prayer.

“So we thank you God for her healing God. We than you for this process that she’s going through.We bless your holy name. We give you praise, glory and honor. In Jesus name, I pray. Amen.”