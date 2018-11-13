× Mid-South could see snow Wednesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South could see its first snowfall of the season Wednesday night, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service says snowfalls of about an inch are possible as rainfall changes over to snow late Wednesday evening. The low temperature is expected to hit 30 overnight into Thursday morning, with the chance of precipitation around 60 percent in the area.

WREG’s Todd Demers said he thinks the greatest chance for snow will be north of Interstate 40, in northwest Tennessee, northeast Arkansas and the bootheel of Missouri, though it could fall anywhere in the Mid-South. He said snowfall in some areas could reach 4 inches locally, though he cautioned that it’s not yet known exactly where the heaviest bands of precipitation would be.

Skies are expected to clear by Thursday evening.

