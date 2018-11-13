× Memphis youth giving back during holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of young people in Memphis are trying to help the community and are challenging other youth to do the same.

You can catch DJ KVNG at different events and parties around Memphis, but the 23-year-old North Memphian realized he wanted to give back in more ways than music.

“I throw a lot of different events, always collecting money but for the last like three years, I’ve always been trying to figure out how I can give back in a way,” said Leonard Holcombe, Jr. aka DJ KVNG.

So he launched the 901 Hope Project.

“The whole mission was to get a lot of the youth from the city and have them actually finally support something that’s a charity.”

Their first event is going on now through the 18th.

They’re collecting clothing and any items the less fortunate may need.

There are drop-off locations at Styles Galleria at 500 S. Main, Oasis Madison Social at 1557 Madison Avenue and Smokeology Smoke Shop at 640 S. Highland.

He hopes other young people will want to get on board.

“We’re the next ones who are going to be leading the city and in order for us to do that properly, I feel like we have to start now. We have to start caring now.”

Eric Brinson, another North Memphis native, found out about DJ KVNG’s charity goals and decided to join forces.

“Everybody loves the city, but work without love leaves no impact,” said Brinson.

Brinson runs an event on Black Friday called Hats and Hot Tea.

“At the end of the day, it is our responsibility to take on the reins of helping people out who can’t help themselves,” said Brinson.

This will be Hats and Hot Tea’s second year on Nov. 23. It takes place at Brinson’s downtown at 341 Madison Avenue. It goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They’re accepting donations of tangible items to give to people in need.

“We speak a lot about what things are happening to us, instead of making things happen for ourselves and others and I feel like taking the initiative and ultimately thinking outside of the box is really what’s going to drive the city forward,” said Brinson.

They’re also hoping to do a year-round donation drive in the future.