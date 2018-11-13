× Memphis, TDOT, ARDOT gear up for winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road crews across the Mid-South are prepping for the worst-case scenario.

Road crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation laid a salt-brine mixture Tuesday in advance of snow expected Wednesday night.

“They hit the bridges. They hit the overpasses and flyovers, and a large portion of Shelby County,” said spokeswoman Nichole Lawrence.

She said a full staff will be back Wednesday morning.

“Make sure the trucks are loaded and ready for the day. With the rain coming in first in some areas, it makes it trickier on when they can come out,” she said.

Arkansas state crews said they are also pre-treating majoring interstates and highways and will continue to do so Wednesday until the winter weather starts.

Crews will work in shifts: 12 hours on and then 12 hours off.

“Our public works is on top of it,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

He said the city has more salt in stock this year. His team told us crews pre-treated major routes, inclines and bridges. THey wouldn’t specify which ones.

“They will be prepared whether we have it tonight or whether it’s December or January,” said Strickland.