MATA announces reduced service for Nov. 22-23

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – In observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday and the day after Thanksgiving, the Memphis Area Transit Authority will operate as follows on both days:

Thursday, Nov. 22

▪ Fixed route and MATAplus bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

▪ Main Street, Riverfront and Madison Trolley lines will not operate.

▪ MATA’s Customer Information automated line (901.274.MATA) will be available, but live calls

to 901.274.MATA in the MATA Customer Call Center will not be answered since the Call

Center is closed.

▪ All live calls to MATAplus Reservations at 901.722.7171 (prompt #2) will be answered 8 a.m.-4

p.m.

▪ MATA’s Customer Comment Line at 901.522.9175 voicemail is available for customers to leave

messages.

▪ The customer service counters at Airways Transit Center (3033 Airways Boulevard), American

Way Transit Center (3921 American Way), and the William Hudson Transit Center (444 North

Main Street) will be closed.

▪ The lobby at Airways Transit Center will be open from 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; the lobby at

American Way Transit Center will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; and the lobby at William Hudson

Transit Center will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ The MATA Administrative Offices located at 1370 Levee Road will be closed.

Friday, November 23

▪ Fixed route and MATAplus bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule.

▪ Main Street, Riverfront and Madison Trolley lines will also operate on a Saturday schedule.

▪ All live calls to 901.274.MATA will be answered from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

▪ All live calls to MATAplus Reservations at 901.722.7171 (prompt #2) will be answered 8 a.m.-4

p.m.

▪ MATA’s Customer Comment Line at 901.522.9175 voicemail is available for customers to leave

messages.

▪ The customer service counter at the William Hudson Transit Center (444 North Main Street)

will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. But, the counters at Airways Transit Center (3033 Airways

Boulevard) and at American Way Transit Center (3921 American Way) will be closed.

▪ The lobby at Airways Transit Center will be open from 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; the lobby at

American Way Transit Center will be open from 7 a.m.-12 a.m.; and the lobby at William

Hudson Transit Center will be open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

▪ The MATA Administrative Offices located at 1370 Levee Road will be closed.

