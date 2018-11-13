× Man steals gambling winnings after luck runs out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was placed behind bars after two men said he robbed them of the money he lost while gambling.

The incident happened during the early morning hours on Friday, October 23.

The victims said luck was not on Ibrahima Ndiaye’s side that night and he lost all of his money during the game. He left the apartment and then returned 20 minutes later, not with more cash, but with a loaded gun. He pointed the weapon at both men and demanded they hand over their cash.

In all, police said Ndiaye got away with $2,100.

Ndiaye was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.