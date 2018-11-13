× Local schools dealing with heating issues as temperatures drop

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Students at one local middle school had to be moved to different parts of the building due to heating issues Tuesday morning.

According to Desoto County Schools, school administrators at Southaven Middle arrived at school early Tuesday morning to find that the building’s heating unit had malfunctioned. Seventh graders were moved to the gym while eighth graders were taken to the high school gym until the problem could be fixed.

But it’s not the only school with heating problems.

On Tuesday, two schools in Memphis – Georgian Hills Achievement Elementary and Frayser Corning Achievement Elementary – were closed due to the heat being out in the building.

Throughout the day, other parents have called WREG describing issues at both Westwood High School and Corner Stone Prep. WREG’s Andrew Ellison is working to learn more about those reported issues.