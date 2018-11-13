× How to protect your home from freezing temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that temperatures are getting colder it’s definitely time to get your home ready for winter weather.

We visited Germantown Hardware on Monday with $25 that would be used to ‘winterize’ a house. Manager Michael Marchitello helped us out.

“It’s relatively inexpensive to buy a couple of things for the house,” he said.

First we purchased two weather strips the front door that cost $5.39 each. They’re designed to keep air from getting through the cracks.

The same goes for foam window seal rolls. Two packs can seal roughly 16 windows, and they’re only $3.79 each.

“Generally they will fix the seal permanently,” Marchitello said.

Then it’s on to outdoor faucet covers. We purchased two for $2.99 each. They stop the outside part of the pipes from freezing, bursting and causing a problem inside.

“If it freezes and breaks, the potential to pour into your home can cause a lot of damage,” Marchitello said.

Finally, it was the moment of truth as we headed to check out with six items.

The total came out to $24.52. We made it under our budget. And you can do it too.

Experts suggest you get your house ‘winterized’ as soon as possible. It’s always good to play it safe and plan ahead, if you can.