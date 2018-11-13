× Family continues to seek justice on anniversary of 10-year-old’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —One year ago today a south Memphis mother watched her 10-year-old son take his last breath after he was shot in broad daylight. He was in the car with his mother at Airways and Ketchum at the time of the shooting.

The family wants closure and police want to catch whoever killed Richard Jordan III.

“He was just slumped over,” Jordan’s mother, Rosalind Shields said.

For one year now police have been on the hunt for a gold Chevy Malibu and a Chrysler 300. Because whoever was inside of them decided to shoot into the car that Shields and her son were in.

“I saw the gun before I heard the shots,” she said. “I watched my baby take his last breath.”

Jordan might be gone, but the hope that his killer will be caught isn’t going anywhere.

“The smallest detail paired with two more details could lead to us solving this case,” Major Lambert Ross, with the Memphis Police Department, said.

After checking all the cameras they could possibly find and retracting steps to see if the family was being followed, investigators are relying more than ever on the help of the community.

“Seventeen tips. That’s all we’ve received on this case,” Ross said. “It always hurts when it’s this type of crime and no one says anything.”

Detectives say they don’t know a motive. But they say someone had to have planned the shooting out.

If you know anything, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.