× Dying declaration leads to man’s conviction in Raleigh murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was convicted of first-degree murder after a jury heard from officials that the victim had identified his attacker in his final moments.

After the verdict was read, Zachary Thompson was automatically sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 21-year-old Anthony Pope back in 2016.

According to police, surveillance cameras were rolling as Thompson waited for Pope to exit a convenience store on Hawkins Mill Road. He then got out of his car, approached Pope and shot him in the chest.

Officers on the scene said Pope told them Thompson was the one who shot him.

At the time of his arrest, Thompson claimed the shooting was in self defense, but police said that’s not what the video showed.

Family members also said the entire thing was over a woman.