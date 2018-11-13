× City: COGIC’s return to Memphis expected to bring $20M impact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The return of the COGIC convocation to Memphis in 2021 is expected to pump about $20 million into the city, tourism chief Kevin Kane said Tuesday.

Memphis Tourism (formerly the Convention and Visitors Bureau) will give the group $300,000 per year from hotel/motel tax revenues to host its convocation in Memphis.

The Church of God in Christ, which is headquartered in Memphis, said Monday night it will bring its annual gathering back to the city from St. Louis for a three-year commitment beginning in 2021.

About 45,000 are expected to attend the convocation, booking more than 20,000 hotel rooms, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Memphis has been negotiating to bring it back since 2016, Strickland said. COGIC moved its convocation to St. Louis in 2009.

Strickland said the development of new hotels and the renovations at the downtown convention center — which are set to finish in 2021 — played a big part in COGIC’s decision.

The 2021 convocation will be split between the Cook Convention Center and the FedExForum.