American Bully returned to 12-year-old owner after she was stolen in Southwind

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office returned an American Bully after she was stolen from her 12-year-old owner while on a walk in Southwind on Sunday morning.

Tuesday afternoon we got a call from Shelby County deputies saying a woman brought the Diamond into an MPD precinct. She told officers an unknown person gave the dog to her son and she recognized it from news reports.

We were there when deputies pulled up and gave Brandon his dog back.

“He’s a little shy with people around. He hasn’t had this experience before. He’s going to be okay,” the boy’s father, John Black, said. “Everybody around the county, it spread far. I want to thank everyone for that. But I do wanna say I still want this guy caught.”

Deputies say they are still investigating and promised them they will find the suspect and make an arrest.