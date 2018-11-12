× Woman accused of attacking officer on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly attacking an officer responding to a simple assault at Jerry Lee Lewis Cafe.

Brittany Green, 30, was running towards a security guard at the restaurant in an “aggressive” manner when police said they arrived on the scene. The responding officer got in between the two and that’s when Green allegedly grabbed the officer by the throat.

Defending himself, the officer said he hit the woman in the shoulder, sending both to the floor. While on the ground, the suspect continued to struggle and even began grabbing for the officer’s gun, police said.

Police were eventually able to detain the woman, but that reportedly didn’t stop her from struggling. While being searched, officers said the woman continued to try to hurt the officer by grabbing him inappropriately, resulting in both of them once again falling to the ground.

After a brief struggle, Green was taken into custody. She was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting official detention.