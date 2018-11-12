Stan Lee, co-creator of Marvel Comics, dead at 95

LOS ANGELES — Stan Lee, the co-creator of the Marvel Comics, has died, TMZ is reporting.

According to the news outlet, an ambulance was called to Lee’s California home early Monday morning. The comic genius was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

He was 95 years old.

Lee has suffered several illnesses over the past year, including pneumonia.

Lee started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with “The Fantastic Four,” according to TMZ. He then went on to create “Spider-Man,” “Black Panther,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “X-Men,” “Iron Man” and “The Avengers.”

He was well known for his many cameos in Marvel films.