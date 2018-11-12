× Sheriff’s office searching for bulldog stolen from boy in Southwind

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A boy’s bulldog is missing, and Shelby County authorities say it was stolen by a man who jumped out of a car and pushed the 12-year-old to the ground.

The sheriff’s office says the boy was walking his American bulldog Sunday afternoon in the 7600 block of Hedgington near Southwind High School when a man got out of a dark gray Chrysler sedan, pushed the boy and then drove off with the dog.

The dog is all white with a black diamond patch near his left eye.

The boy’s father posted about the incident on Facebook, saying that the suspect jumped out of a PT Cruiser. He also said the dog was 12 years old and was the only dog like it in Memphis.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Shelby County detectives at 901-222-5600 or dispatchers at 901-379-7625.