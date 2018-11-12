× Register for the Fresh Starts Community Baby Shower

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New moms and moms-to-be still have time to register for the Fresh Starts Community Baby Shower.

The annual event will be held this Saturday at noon a Breath of Life Christian Center on Frayser-Raleigh Road.

During the event hosted by Rep. Antonio Parkinson, mothers will have the opportunity to learn about raising a healthy baby and living a healthy lifestyle. They will also receive motivation and get a chance to see the many resources available to them.

The event is free but you must register ahead of time. To register, click here.