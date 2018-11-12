This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says the baby is in good condition at a hospital and calls it a “miracle” that the child survived the weekend ordeal. Authorities say they were called about a man threatening people in the Lolo Hot Springs area of western Montana’s Lolo National Forest. Deputies apprehended the man who indicated that the baby was buried somewhere in the woods. (Missoula County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New moms and moms-to-be still have time to register for the Fresh Starts Community Baby Shower.
The annual event will be held this Saturday at noon a Breath of Life Christian Center on Frayser-Raleigh Road.
During the event hosted by Rep. Antonio Parkinson, mothers will have the opportunity to learn about raising a healthy baby and living a healthy lifestyle. They will also receive motivation and get a chance to see the many resources available to them.
The event is free but you must register ahead of time. To register, click here.