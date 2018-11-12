× Planted GPS tracker leads police straight to accused robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Family Dollar employee’s quick thinking during a terrifying encounter led police straight to the man they say robbed the store at gunpoint.

The employee was working inside the Getwell Road location early Sunday morning when a man entered the business, placed a Sprite on the counter and pulled a gun from his waistband. He then demanded cash from the register.

Police said the employee opened both registers and provided the suspect with money. Unbeknownst to the suspect, the employee also handed him a small GPS tracking device, which he then walked out of the store with.

Later that day, police were able to track that device to the 5700 block of Woodbourne where they found the suspect, Steven Craig, pretending to be asleep in bed.

Craig was identified by the victim as the one who robbed the Family Dollar store.

He was charged with aggravated robbery.