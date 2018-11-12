Manhunt Monday: Where is Rodante Ross’ killer?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a murder case in Westwood. The family says they know who did it and where they suspect is.

Symone Ross says her life has been turned upside down since her son Rodante Ross was murdered in April. It happened just down the street from their home after Rodante started walking to the corner store on King Road.

"I heard every gun shot," Symone said. "When I heard them, I just started walking."

She found her son't lifeless body covered in blood. "I walked up there and I saw my baby laying there. And there was nothing I could do."

Detectives say Dominique Thompson, 24, is responsible for Rodante's murder. Memphis police have issued a first-degree murder warrant for his arrest.

Homicide detectives say Rodante was killed over a criminal case that had already been settled in court.

"This person killed somebody over an old dispute possibly involving a homicide that's already been addressed," an investigator said. "That's what the legal system is for. We can't have vigilante justice and then it's just chaos."

Symone says Rodante knew Thompson and say they used to be friends.

She says Thompson frequently hangs out in the Westwood area, and they want him off the streets before someone else gets hurt.

"It's going to take years for me to get over this broken heart that I have. This sickness that I have. I see my baby laying there in pain and there in nothing I can do to help him," Rodante's mother said.

If you have any information regarding this case, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.