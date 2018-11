× Man shot at housing complex for elderly, disabled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured Monday in a shooting at an apartment for elderly and disabled residents.

Memphis Police responded at 3 p.m. to a shooting at Memphis Towers in the 1000 block of Court downtown,

One male victim was taken to Regional One in noncritical condition. Two male suspects fled in a white Nissan Maxima with a dent on the driver side rear door.