× Families mourn after deadly weekend in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Families are mourning across Shelby County after 13 people were shot over the weekend. By our count, seven people are dead and six more are recovering.

In one case, six people were shot at a home in a Raleigh neighborhood on Saturday night. Investigators told us two people died, including 18-year-old Marcus Conway and 22-year-old Marquese Taylor.

Four others were injured.

“It was surprising because the neighborhood is always quiet,” a neighbor said.

“Two victims have been released from the hospital. Two remain in the hospital at Regional One Health Center in non-critical condition,” Lt. Anthony Buckner, with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The sheriff’s office is doing what they can to hold someone responsible.

“We have about 10 detectives that we have assigned to the case. They have literally worked around the clock trying to identify what occurred and what happened. They’re still combing through evidence,” Lt. Buckner said.

He said deputies are still speaking to witnesses. Right now, they believe gambling was going on at the home when the shooting started.

The lieutenant also acknowledged that we don’t hear of violence in the county too often.

“This is unusual for the county to experience this type of crime. But I will say this, we’re not immune to it. We hope to have this case solved in the next few days, or maybe in the next few weeks.”

The sheriff’s office also says this is a good reminder that community members are their partners.