Elvis Presley’s Graceland to host job fair Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis job seekers could soon work for the King of Rock and Roll.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland will be hosting a hiring event Monday, November 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vernon’s Smokehouse Restaurant.

The company said they are searching for Tour Operations Associates to work both full and part-time. They also have a Tour Operations Lead full-time position open. Descriptions of those jobs are available online at graceland.com/jobs.

Those interested in attending the event are encouraged to bring a printed resume with them and to dress to impress.