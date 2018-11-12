× COGIC votes to return its national convocation to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis will soon have its largest convention back in the city. The Church of God in Christ voted on Monday night to return its annual convocation to the Mid-South.

It’s a move that will pump millions of dollars into the economy. We spoke with Bishop Brandon Porter who said they’ve been negotiating with the city, convention and Visitor’s Bureau for a while.

The city has promised to financially support the move. COGIC says the additional hotel rooms being built and renovations to the Cook Convention Center also played a major role in their decision.

The first convocation to return to Memphis will be in 2021 with a three year commitment. COGIC’s headquarters has always remained in Memphis at Mason Temple.

COGIC released a statement that saying:

“Presiding Bishop Blake, says “the Church of God in Christ since 2010 has held our largest convention, the Holy Convocation in St. Louis, MO and today we voted to move the convention in 2021-2023 to the city of Memphis, TN. Bishop Blake also states, “The City of Memphis has special significance in the spiritual and cultural life of COGIC and we are pleased to return to the place of our origin.”