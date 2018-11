× Police: Man shot to death in Bethel Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead at Pendleton and Burns in Bethel Grove on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man in all black clothing was seen running from the scene but possibly escaped in a black Buick.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

This is a developing story.