MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed Saturday evening in a shooting in Highland Heights.

Memphis Police say two males were seen arguing around 7:30 in the 600 block of Baltic. Shortly afterward, multiple shots were heard.

One of the victims was pronounced dead, police said Sunday morning. No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.