Man killed in Clarksdale officer-involved shooting

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Clarksdale Police Chief Sandra Williams confirmed the shooting happened Saturday night.

According to family members, 39-year-old Patrick Bryant was shot and killed by officers.

Bryant’s estranged wife said that Chief Williams told her that Bryant a gun at officers after they responded to a 911 call. She said that she does not believe that Bryant would have pointed a gun at police. She also said that Bryant was a security guard, and that he wanted to be a police officer.

A neighbor said he was watching TV at around 9 pm when he heard “four or five” gunshots. He said he then saw Bryant’s body and a pistol laying outside his back gate.

The neighbor said that someone had called 911 on Bryant when Bryant tried to break into two nearby houses. He thinks that Bryant was trying to hide in his backyard when police confronted him.

WREG’s Nina Harrelson is working on gathering more details about this officer-involved shooting.