Shelby County Sheriff's Office identifies two people killed in mass shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a mass shooting in Raleigh.

The sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Marcus Conway and 22-year-old Marquese Taylor were killed in the mass shooting in the 4300 block of Sun Ridge Drive.

A total of six people were shot. One was pronounced dead on the scene, and another was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three victims are currently being treated at Regional One. One victim is being treated at LeBonheur. The conditions of the four hospitalized victims range from serious to critical.

The sheriff’s office said that they believe this incident occurred as a result of a feud while gambling. Investigators believe that this is an isolated incident, and that the victims knew the suspects.

No arrests have been made at this point. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.