4 people dead after 3 shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are dead after three shootings that happened on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

All three shootings happened within a few miles of one another.

One man was killed Saturday evening in a shooting in Highland Heights.

Memphis police say two males were seen arguing around 7:30 in the 600 block of Baltic. Shortly afterward, multiple shots were heard.

One of the victims was pronounced dead, police said Sunday morning. No arrests have been made.

At around 11 pm on Saturday night, police responded to a scene in the 3300 block of Guernsey. Officers discovered a man and a woman shot to death inside of a home.

Police say an investigation revealed that this shooting was a murder-suicide. The man shot the woman, and then shot himself.

Then, at around 12:30 am Sunday morning, police were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Tutwiler. Officers found two men with gun shot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead. The other man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone who has information regarding any of these three shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.