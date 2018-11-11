× 1 dead, 5 others injured in Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is dead and five other people are in the hospital after a Saturday night crash.

Memphis police say the crash happened at the intersection of James Road and Homewood Drive.

Officers responded to the scene at 10:19 pm. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police say one woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and four other people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police also say that a juvenile victim was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash.