× Tigers tackle Tulsa 47-21, becoming bowl eligible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tigers won big against Tulsa 47 to 21 at the Liberty Bowl on Saturday.

“We are now bowl eligible and that is something that is huge for our program,” Tigers coach Mike Norvell said.

Memphis (6-4, 3-3 American) will extend a school-record postseason streak that began in 2014 when the Tigers beat BYU in the Miami Beach Bowl. Tulsa fell to 2-8 and 1-5.

The Tigers amassed 499 total yards. They also got their first punt return for touchdown — a 72-yard, spinning, twisting run by John ‘Pop’ Williams – in three years.