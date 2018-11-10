Teen arrested for shooting in southeast Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager for a shooting in southeast Memphis.
The sheriff’s office says a 17-year-old male has been charged with shooting a woman on Halloween night.
The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Carmen Cove. The woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
At the time of the shooting, another victim told deputies that the incident may have started off as a robbery.
Deputies searched the area for two suspects for hours, but called off the search after finding no trace of the suspects.
The 17-year-old has been charged with several felonies, including attempted second degree murder.