Sheriff: Six shot, two dead in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Six people were shot, two of them fatally, in the Raleigh area Saturday night, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said.

The victims' ages ranged between 13 and 21, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

The shooting happened just after 7 in the 4300 block of Sun Ridge Drive outside the Memphis city limits.

The sheriff's office said one person was dead on the scene and another was pronounced dead at a hospital. Three were being treated at Regional One and one at Le Bonheur.

The conditions of the four hospitalized victims ranged from serious to critical.

Lt. Anthony Buckner said one of the victims called the sheriff's department to report he'd been shot. Five victims showed up at Methodist Hospital in Memphis.

The shooting reportedly happened inside a house, but little other information was released Saturday night.

No suspects are in custody and the deputies are investigating what led up to the shooting. The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.