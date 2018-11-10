× Man in critical condition after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after a shooting in Parkway Village.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the call just after 2:30 a.m.

Police say that officers found the victim in the 5600 block of Los Gatos Drive. He was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators were able to determine that the shooting actually took place in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time, and that this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.