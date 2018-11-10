× Woman killed, 3 others injured in southeast Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, TENN. — One woman is dead and three other people–two of them children–are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Memphis.

The crash happened at the intersection of Outland & Cromwell. Officers responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Tamika Christian, 39, was originally transported to the hospital in critical condition. On Saturday morning, police said that she died from her injuries.

Police said that two children, one male and one female, were also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Another woman was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition