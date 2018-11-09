Stolen Tigers tickets returned to owner after lucky break by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tiger basketball season was nearly ruined for a die-hard fan when his season tickets were stolen — until a lucky break helped police get those tickets back.

Stephen Nance's car was broken into while it was sitting in a parking lot a few nights ago. Police say the suspect stole an iPad and Nance's season tickets to for University of Memphis basketball team, worth $3,500.

But Nance got lucky later that night, when police spotted two guys in a Kia Optima acting suspiciously near Madison and McLean in Midtown.

They were allegedly casing cars, so police pulled them over for driving without a license plate.

Laricky Parker was in the passenger seat and, after a quick search, officers found the tickets, along with the iPad and other items stolen in a burglary both men are accused of committing.

Nance didn’t want to talk with us on camera, but says he’s glad to have his belongings back.

Parker is charged with a number of crimes including theft and auto burglary. He's due in court next week.