× Missing Marianna woman found dead, family says

MARIANNA, Ark. — An Arkansas family is in mourning after the body of a missing woman was reportedly found on Thursday, almost a week after she went missing.

The family of Rosetta Arnold shared a post on social media which confirmed the news. They also thanked their local community for this support and asked for prayers for the family.

Arnold was last seen driving a 2002 GMC Yucon in Marianna on Friday, November 2. When she didn’t show up for work the next morning family and friends said they knew something was wrong.

Mirranda Warf told WREG earlier this week that she worked with Rosetta for 10 years at the Marianna County Club. Warf told us the whole community, state police and local agencies came together Monday morning for a massive search in hopes of finding the 59-year-old.

During search efforts, Marianna Police told us GPS pinged Arnold’s car at L` Anguille River. Arkansas Game and Fish found something several feet down in the water. But it’s unclear if it was Rosetta’s car.

Warf said about 50 people walked for miles looking for Rosetta. Some rode around in a boat because the lake is about 15 feet deep.

WREG is working to learn more about what happened.