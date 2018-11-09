× Memphis Zoo CEO, President to retire in Spring 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 38 years with the Memphis Zoo, current CEO and President Dr. Chuck Brady announced he will soon be retiring.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve Memphis Zoo over the past nearly four decades,” said Dr. Brady. “I have a deep appreciation for my time here and for the opportunity to work with so many talented and dedicated colleagues. I’ve seen tremendous change at the Zoo and I’m proud of where we are and the recognition we’ve received as a top Zoo in the country. We’ve worked together toward a common goal and I’m tremendously optimistic about where Memphis Zoo is headed.”

According to the zoo, Dr. Brady began his time with the organization back in 1980 as the Curator of Mammals. In 2003, he was selected to lead the zoo as the CEO and President.

“He has demonstrated and proven his ability to make Memphis Zoo a first-class organization for staff and guests alike. He has played an instrumental role in the overall transformation of the Zoo and his commitment to making Memphis Zoo a better place going forward, is recognized and appreciated.”

Dr. Brady will step down in April 2019. A successor has not been named