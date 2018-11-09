Live at 9: I AM A CHILD, The Solo Parent Society & the W.C. Handy Heritage Awards

“I AM A CHILD” exhibit

An exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum aims to illustrate the fight for civil and human rights in our country that continues today. The “I AM A CHILD” involves descendants of the Memphis sanitation workers and children today to show that the fight persists across generations.

The Solo Parent Society

The job of any parent is not an easy one, and if you’re a single parent it’s definitely tough. When Robert Beeson suddenly became a solo parent it sparked an idea and eventually a movement.

The W.C. Handy Heritage Awards

This year’s W. C. Handy Heritage Awards will pay tribute to the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin and authentic Memphis musicians like Ms. Zeno, the Mojo Queen.

Ms. Zeno and Elaine Turner with the Heritage Awards joined us on Live at 9.