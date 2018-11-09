× Hickory Hill pool hall robbery leaves man hospitalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are wanted in a violent robbery at a Hickory Hill pool hall that sent one man to the hospital Saturday.

Police say early Saturday morning two men beat and robbed a man outside Clicks at Winchester and Riverdale, and then four hours later, kidnapped and robbed another man from an apartment complex about three miles away.

Former Shelby County Fire Chief Clarence Cash says he’s blessed his son wasn’t more seriously hurt when he was attacked outside Clicks pool hall. He says his son was walking to his car when two men pistol whipped him and stole his wallet.

A SkyCop camera on the building and one in the parking lot didn’t stop the robbers, but gave police a look at who they are. One of them was also captured on camera inside this convenience store when he tried use the victim’s stolen credit card.

Police say two men fitting the same description kidnapped a man a gun point from an apartment complex, discussed killing him and them forced him to go to ATM at this cash station and withdraw $200.

Cash says his son is still shaken up by what happened.

“No one wants that to happen to your son. Not just my son, but anybody’s son or daughter. That’s not how we do things.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.