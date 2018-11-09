Forrest City police identify 15-year-old’s accused killer

FORREST CITY, Ark. — The man accused of killing a 15-year-old in Forrest City, Arkansas has been identified by police as 29-year-old Christopher Buchanan.

Authorities said the suspect confessed to his role in Jordan White’s murder during questioning. He was charged with capital murder.

According to the police, the body was found at a Housing Authority apartment complex on Dawson around 8 Thursday morning. A tenant noticed the body face-down next to a bush near the playground and called police.

Authorities said the boy was only wearing a pink hoodie when he was found. They said he did not live at the complex.

The child’s body has been sent to the crime lab in Little Rock.