Family of murdered Arkansas teen says they told him to stay away from suspect

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Family and friends of a 15-year-old found murdered at a Forrest City housing complex said during a vigil for him Friday that they saw a bright future for him, and never expected to bury him so soon.

Jordan White was found shot in the face. His accused killer, 29-year-old Christopher Buchanan, is behind bars.

"He cut grass, he washed cars, just so he could get money to go to the candy lady," his cousin Arneasha Chism recalled. "He's taken for no reason and it hurts.

I had to drive here from Texas."

The family says just days before the murder, they told White to stay away from Buchanan, who they think had a motive all along.

Family said the suspect used snacks and video games to get the young men in the neighborhood to his apartment.

"It could have been anyone's kid, but it was my kid," Jordan's mother Verna White said.

Buchanan allegedly used a hammer to beat White in the face. The family says they haven't even been able to see the teenager.

For them, none of it is adding up, and they want to know what happened, how and why White ended up dead.

The family expressed concern about the fact that Buchanan, who had a criminal record in Chicago, was allowed to get public housing. The Forrest City Public Housing Authority said they did a background check and it came back clean.