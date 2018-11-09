× Driver accused of hitting boy on his way to school charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The driver accused of hitting a little boy on his way to school was arrested and charged on Thursday.

According to police, the crossing guard was escorting the child across the street in the designated crosswalk area when Symeria Johnetta McKinley hit him with her car.

The little boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, but thankfully is expected to be okay.

Authorities said video from the incident showed McKinley was speeding down South Bellevue when the accident occurred. She did not have a valid driver’s license nor proof of insurance at the time.

She was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, no driver’s license and financial responsibility.