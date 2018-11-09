× Attack at KIPP Memphis Collegiate High sends teen to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12th grade student at KIPP Memphis Collegiate High School in North Memphis was sent to the hospital Thursday after a brutal attack at school.

His mother, who didn’t want to be identified, shared pictures of her son in the hospital. His face is swollen and he has cuts on his chin, lips and temple.

“He got stitches over his eye, he got stitches up under his lip and his face is very bruised and swollen up,” the victim’s mother said.

WREG obtained a police report which indicates another boy had began pushing the victim after school.

Police wrote that the suspect then asked the victim to meet him at the band room, at which point, he began beating him.

The victim’s mother said there’s more to the story. She said it was a group of boys who attacked her son and she said they used his younger brother to lure him.

“They had him [the younger brother] surrounded, which caught the eye of my older son and he said when he walked over to see what was going on, they just instantly just jumped on him,” she said.

KIPP Memphis released this statement:

“Yesterday evening after dismissal, there was an altercation involving KIPP Memphis high school students. School staff and security responded to the situation, and immediately notified the authorities. One student was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and has since been released. We are continuing to work with the Memphis Police Department to investigate the incident. Any students in violation of our school’s code of conduct will face consequences in accordance with our school’s handbook. At KIPP, safety is our highest priority, and we will continue to work to ensure our campus is safe at all times.”

But the victim’s mother is frustrated because the district isn’t able to specify what consequences her son’s attackers will face. She wants them expelled and possibly arrested.

“What is it gonna take? If they get a slap on the wrist, they’re gonna show back up and next time they’ll be shooting,” she said.

WREG asked the Memphis Police Department if charges were possible. A spokesman said they would check Monday.