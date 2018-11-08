× Two North Memphis houses closed as public nuisances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two North Memphis houses were closed as public nuisances Thursday after police responded to more than 30 calls there in the past two years, according to District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office.

Members of the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit said the residences at 651 and 653 Decatur St. have been the scenes of illegal trafficking of crack cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

Other reported offenses at the residences located just north of Jackson Avenue include prostitution, aggravated assaults, sexual assaults, robbery and motor vehicle theft. Between Jan. 1, 2016, and June 8, 2018, police have taken 17 people into custody related to the calls.

A temporary injunction/restraining order closing the residences was filed by Gen. Weirich and Bruce McMullen, Chief Legal Officer and Memphis City Attorney, and granted by Judge Patrick Dandridge of General Sessions Environmental Court Division XIV.

According to property assessor records, the residences are owned by Topstone Inv Mem 1, LLC of Blue Springs, Missouri. Utility services are in the name of Tillis L. Hamilton at 651 Decatur and in the name of Lewis Graffed Jr. at 653 Decatur.

A hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Dandridge when the defendants will be asked to show cause why the temporary closing should not become permanent.