Police: 11 arrested after drug house bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eleven men were taken into custody after police executed a search warrant on a drug house.

Police executed the search warrant at 2245 Eldridge Avenue Tuesday evening. When they arrived at the home, authorities said they found the door wide open and several men inside.

The home itself was abandoned but was being used by some in the community as a drug and gambling spot, police said.

Detectives said they recovered cocaine, marijuana, two digital scales and a Taurus 9 mm handgun.

Anthony Taylor, Clinton William, Musa Vernon, Carl Johnson, Bryan Baldwin, Kilo Crawford, Demarco Foote, Nikita Mayo, Darryl Armour, Raymond Redd and Billy Onley were all taken into custody.

They all face drug-related charges.